    Mahalaxmi Rub Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.19 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Rubtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.19 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 59.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 21.59% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 11.52% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2022.

    Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

    Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 165.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.94% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.

    Mahalaxmi Rubtech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.1974.9359.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.1974.9359.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.0740.2242.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.541.97-8.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.373.503.52
    Depreciation1.992.142.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0923.8819.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.213.221.19
    Other Income1.111.402.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.314.623.92
    Interest1.001.461.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.313.162.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.313.162.68
    Tax0.740.690.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.572.472.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.572.472.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.572.472.01
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.331.89
    Diluted EPS1.482.331.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.331.89
    Diluted EPS1.482.331.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:33 pm

