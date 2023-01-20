English
    Mahalaxmi Rub Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.25 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahalaxmi Rubtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.25 crore in December 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 47.75% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2021.

    Mahalaxmi Rub EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2021.

    Mahalaxmi Rub shares closed at 250.75 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 84.17% returns over the last 6 months

    Mahalaxmi Rubtech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.2566.7750.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.2566.7750.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.8931.8426.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.30-0.902.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.603.203.12
    Depreciation2.132.092.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1227.8813.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.212.651.97
    Other Income0.660.861.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.873.513.02
    Interest1.231.171.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.642.341.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.642.341.77
    Tax0.540.480.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.111.861.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.111.861.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.111.861.43
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.751.25
    Diluted EPS1.981.751.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.751.25
    Diluted EPS1.981.751.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm