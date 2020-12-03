Maha Rasht Apex Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2020 up 20.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2020 up 2761.75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2020 up 2640% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2019.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 92.70 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.52% returns over the last 6 months and -0.22% over the last 12 months.