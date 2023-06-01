English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maha Rasht Apex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 10.68% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 10.68% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 up 19426.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 up 572.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 105.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.29% over the last 12 months.

    Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.170.18
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.71-0.050.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-0.09-0.41
    Other Income3.270.380.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.410.300.35
    Interest0.00--0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.410.300.33
    Exceptional Items--0.720.22
    P/L Before Tax2.411.020.55
    Tax0.08--0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.321.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.321.020.01
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.650.720.01
    Diluted EPS1.650.720.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.650.720.01
    Diluted EPS1.650.720.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Maha Rasht Apex #Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am