Maha Rasht Apex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 10.68% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 up 19426.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 up 572.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 105.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.29% over the last 12 months.