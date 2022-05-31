Maha Rasht Apex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 95.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 95.73% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 98.99% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 77.78% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 81.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and -7.16% over the last 12 months.