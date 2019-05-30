Maha Rasht Apex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 3729.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2019 up 3729.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2019 down 93.89% from Rs. 47.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019 down 98.23% from Rs. 48.70 crore in March 2018.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 33.38 in March 2018.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 102.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -47.98% over the last 12 months.