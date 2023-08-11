English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maha Rasht Apex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 5.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 109.43% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 108.05% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 132.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.63% returns over the last 6 months and 74.05% over the last 12 months.

    Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.190.14
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.711.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.86-1.45
    Other Income0.373.272.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.082.410.86
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.082.410.86
    Exceptional Items----0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.082.410.89
    Tax--0.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.082.320.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.082.320.89
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.061.650.63
    Diluted EPS-0.061.650.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.061.650.63
    Diluted EPS-0.061.650.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

