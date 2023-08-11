Maha Rasht Apex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 5.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 109.43% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 108.05% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 132.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.63% returns over the last 6 months and 74.05% over the last 12 months.