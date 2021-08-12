Maha Rasht Apex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 98.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 98.62% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 64.79% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 62.3% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2020.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 107.50 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.10% returns over the last 6 months and 76.23% over the last 12 months.