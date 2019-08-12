Maha Rasht Apex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 1663.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2019 up 1663.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 107.86% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 94.44% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2018.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 80.00 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.12% returns over the last 6 months and -46.00% over the last 12 months.