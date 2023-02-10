Maha Rasht Apex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 72.57% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.