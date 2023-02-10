English
    Maha Rasht Apex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 72.57% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.04
    Other Operating Income--0.71--
    Total Income From Operations0.040.750.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.150.14
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.05-0.020.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.61-0.34
    Other Income0.38--1.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.611.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.611.12
    Exceptional Items0.720.42-0.04
    P/L Before Tax1.021.031.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.021.031.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.021.031.08
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.730.77
    Diluted EPS0.720.730.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.730.77
    Diluted EPS0.720.730.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited