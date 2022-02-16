Maha Rasht Apex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 64.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 64.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021 down 62.66% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 down 33.53% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2020.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 112.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and 42.86% over the last 12 months.