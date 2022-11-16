Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.16% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.52 2.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.52 2.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.15 0.55 0.62 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses -0.02 1.40 0.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -1.44 1.25 Other Income 0.71 3.35 1.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 1.91 2.76 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.61 1.91 2.76 Exceptional Items 0.42 0.03 1.19 P/L Before Tax 1.03 1.94 3.95 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.03 1.94 3.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.03 1.94 3.95 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.33 -4.49 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.03 1.61 -0.54 Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.73 1.15 -0.38 Diluted EPS 0.73 1.15 -0.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.73 1.15 -0.38 Diluted EPS 0.73 1.15 -0.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited