Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.16% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 290.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 77.62% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.
Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.
|Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 109.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.96% returns over the last 6 months and 22.96% over the last 12 months.
|Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.52
|2.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.52
|2.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.55
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.02
|1.40
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-1.44
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.71
|3.35
|1.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|1.91
|2.76
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.61
|1.91
|2.76
|Exceptional Items
|0.42
|0.03
|1.19
|P/L Before Tax
|1.03
|1.94
|3.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.03
|1.94
|3.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.03
|1.94
|3.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.33
|-4.49
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.03
|1.61
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.73
|1.15
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.73
|1.15
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.73
|1.15
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.73
|1.15
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited