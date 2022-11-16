English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.16% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.16% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 290.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 77.62% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.

    Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

    Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 109.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.96% returns over the last 6 months and 22.96% over the last 12 months.

    Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.522.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.522.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.550.62
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.021.400.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-1.441.25
    Other Income0.713.351.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.611.912.76
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.611.912.76
    Exceptional Items0.420.031.19
    P/L Before Tax1.031.943.95
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.031.943.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.031.943.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.33-4.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.031.61-0.54
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.731.15-0.38
    Diluted EPS0.731.15-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.731.15-0.38
    Diluted EPS0.731.15-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Maha Rasht Apex #Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm