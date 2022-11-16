Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.16% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 290.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 77.62% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.