    Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 14.54% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 177.17% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 234.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

    Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 102.15 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.35% over the last 12 months.

    Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.571.080.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.571.080.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.960.84
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.320.070.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.470.04-0.53
    Other Income2.53-0.560.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.06-0.520.31
    Interest0.00--0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.06-0.520.29
    Exceptional Items-0.010.720.09
    P/L Before Tax1.050.200.38
    Tax-0.180.010.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.230.20-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.230.20-0.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.970.20-0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.250.39-0.33
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.28-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.180.28-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.28-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.180.28-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

