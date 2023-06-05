Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 14.54% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 177.17% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 234.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 102.15 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.35% over the last 12 months.