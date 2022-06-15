Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 51.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 down 51.49% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 141.5% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.
Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 82.40 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|0.74
|1.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|0.74
|1.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.73
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.32
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.32
|0.50
|Other Income
|0.84
|1.47
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|1.15
|1.51
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|1.15
|1.48
|Exceptional Items
|0.09
|-0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|0.38
|1.11
|1.50
|Tax
|0.56
|0.03
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|1.08
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|1.08
|0.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.15
|0.57
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|1.66
|0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.02
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.02
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.02
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.02
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited