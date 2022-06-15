Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 51.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 down 51.49% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 141.5% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 82.40 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)