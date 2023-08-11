Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 7.91% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 76.33% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 102.08% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2022.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 132.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.63% returns over the last 6 months and 74.05% over the last 12 months.