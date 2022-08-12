Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 35.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 35.78% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 up 190.92% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022 up 611.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 73.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.54% returns over the last 6 months and -33.87% over the last 12 months.