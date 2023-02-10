Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 46.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 46.12% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 76.19% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.