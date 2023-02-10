Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 46.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 46.12% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 76.19% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 114.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.50% returns over the last 6 months and 13.54% over the last 12 months.