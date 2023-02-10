English
    Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 46.12% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 46.12% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 76.19% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

    Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.080.040.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.080.040.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.960.150.73
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.07-0.020.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.10-0.32
    Other Income-0.560.711.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.520.611.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.520.611.15
    Exceptional Items0.720.42-0.04
    P/L Before Tax0.201.031.11
    Tax0.01--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.201.031.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.201.031.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.20--0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.391.031.66
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.730.02
    Diluted EPS0.280.730.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.730.02
    Diluted EPS0.280.730.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited