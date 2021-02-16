Maha Rasht Apex Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 56.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2020 down 56.9% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 up 121.77% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 up 101.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

Maha Rasht Apex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.18 in December 2019.

Maha Rasht Apex shares closed at 78.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -19.71% over the last 12 months.