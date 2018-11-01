Mah Seamless Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 703.04 crore, up 45.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 703.04 crore in September 2018 up 45.27% from Rs. 483.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.49 crore in September 2018 up 160.42% from Rs. 33.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.37 crore in September 2018 up 109.52% from Rs. 75.11 crore in September 2017.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 13.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.07 in September 2017.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 471.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.16% over the last 12 months.