Mah Seamless Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.60 crore, up 74.52% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.60 crore in June 2022 up 74.52% from Rs. 606.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.07 crore in June 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 102.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.10 crore in June 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 149.17 crore in June 2021.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 17.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.36 in June 2021.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 744.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and 139.44% over the last 12 months.

Maharashtra Seamless
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,057.60 1,191.90 606.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,057.60 1,191.90 606.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 671.85 774.37 429.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.89 78.84 -40.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.69 16.04 17.11
Depreciation 26.86 27.23 26.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.21 163.42 81.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.10 132.00 91.02
Other Income 10.14 3.21 31.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.24 135.21 122.49
Interest 9.82 10.26 9.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.42 124.95 113.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.42 124.95 113.11
Tax 39.35 31.56 10.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.07 93.39 102.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.07 93.39 102.92
Equity Share Capital 33.50 33.50 33.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.03 13.94 15.36
Diluted EPS 17.03 13.94 15.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.03 13.94 15.36
Diluted EPS 17.03 13.94 15.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
