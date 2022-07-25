Mah Seamless Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.60 crore, up 74.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.60 crore in June 2022 up 74.52% from Rs. 606.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.07 crore in June 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 102.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.10 crore in June 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 149.17 crore in June 2021.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 17.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.36 in June 2021.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 744.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and 139.44% over the last 12 months.