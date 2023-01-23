 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mah Seamless Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.63 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:Net Sales at Rs 1,114.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 946.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.67 crore in December 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 91.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 160.40 crore in December 2021.
Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in December 2021. Mah Seamless shares closed at 324.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.01% over the last 12 months.
Maharashtra Seamless
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,114.631,148.08946.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,114.631,148.08946.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials663.85796.22716.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks82.51-29.03-72.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.6223.7018.88
Depreciation26.6526.3326.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses164.91176.06146.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.09154.80112.07
Other Income16.6919.5521.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.78174.35133.93
Interest7.4310.3210.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.35164.03123.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax164.35164.03123.42
Tax40.6840.9832.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.67123.0591.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.67123.0591.41
Equity Share Capital67.0033.5033.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.2318.3713.64
Diluted EPS9.2318.3713.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.2318.3713.64
Diluted EPS9.2318.3713.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
