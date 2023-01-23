Mah Seamless Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.63 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:Net Sales at Rs 1,114.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 946.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.67 crore in December 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 91.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 160.40 crore in December 2021.
Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in December 2021.
|Mah Seamless shares closed at 324.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.01% over the last 12 months.
|Maharashtra Seamless
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,114.63
|1,148.08
|946.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,114.63
|1,148.08
|946.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|663.85
|796.22
|716.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|82.51
|-29.03
|-72.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.62
|23.70
|18.88
|Depreciation
|26.65
|26.33
|26.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.91
|176.06
|146.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.09
|154.80
|112.07
|Other Income
|16.69
|19.55
|21.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|171.78
|174.35
|133.93
|Interest
|7.43
|10.32
|10.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|164.35
|164.03
|123.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|164.35
|164.03
|123.42
|Tax
|40.68
|40.98
|32.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|123.67
|123.05
|91.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|123.67
|123.05
|91.41
|Equity Share Capital
|67.00
|33.50
|33.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.23
|18.37
|13.64
|Diluted EPS
|9.23
|18.37
|13.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.23
|18.37
|13.64
|Diluted EPS
|9.23
|18.37
|13.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited