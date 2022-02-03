MARKET NEWS

    Mah Seamless Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 946.79 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 946.79 crore in December 2021 up 73.9% from Rs. 544.44 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.41 crore in December 2021 up 33.04% from Rs. 68.71 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.40 crore in December 2021 up 45.78% from Rs. 110.03 crore in December 2020.

    Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 13.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.26 in December 2020.

    Mah Seamless shares closed at 564.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.37% returns over the last 6 months and 99.05% over the last 12 months.

    Maharashtra Seamless
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations946.79811.39544.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations946.79811.39544.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials716.27649.23366.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-72.92-112.78-11.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8818.9716.47
    Depreciation26.4725.9226.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.02131.9686.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.0798.0960.67
    Other Income21.8631.7022.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.93129.7983.51
    Interest10.519.7611.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.42120.0371.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.42120.0371.54
    Tax32.0127.302.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.4192.7368.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.4192.7368.71
    Equity Share Capital33.5033.5033.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6413.8410.26
    Diluted EPS13.6413.8410.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6413.8410.26
    Diluted EPS13.6413.8410.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Seamless #Maharashtra Seamless #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 11:15 am
