Mah Seamless Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 946.79 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 946.79 crore in December 2021 up 73.9% from Rs. 544.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.41 crore in December 2021 up 33.04% from Rs. 68.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.40 crore in December 2021 up 45.78% from Rs. 110.03 crore in December 2020.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 13.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.26 in December 2020.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 564.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.37% returns over the last 6 months and 99.05% over the last 12 months.