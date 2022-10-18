 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mah Seamless Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.21 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,414.21 crore in September 2022 up 48.64% from Rs. 951.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.58 crore in September 2022 up 94.26% from Rs. 90.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.43 crore in September 2022 up 56.48% from Rs. 173.46 crore in September 2021.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 26.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.57 in September 2021.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 873.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 91.17% over the last 12 months.

Maharashtra Seamless
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,410.78 1,334.37 951.42
Other Operating Income 3.43 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,414.21 1,334.37 951.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 953.38 847.68 757.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.21 28.19 -122.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.65 20.72 21.38
Depreciation 34.32 34.74 33.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.52 211.36 154.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.55 191.68 107.71
Other Income 21.56 18.39 31.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.11 210.07 139.62
Interest 12.51 10.73 10.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 224.60 199.34 128.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 224.60 199.34 128.88
Tax 40.87 39.35 27.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 183.73 159.99 101.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 183.73 159.99 101.58
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.05 -4.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.14 -6.71 -6.54
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 176.58 153.23 90.90
Equity Share Capital 33.50 33.50 33.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.36 22.87 13.57
Diluted EPS 26.36 22.87 13.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.42 22.87 13.57
Diluted EPS 26.36 22.87 13.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

