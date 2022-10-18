English
    Mah Seamless Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.21 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,414.21 crore in September 2022 up 48.64% from Rs. 951.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.58 crore in September 2022 up 94.26% from Rs. 90.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.43 crore in September 2022 up 56.48% from Rs. 173.46 crore in September 2021.

    Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 26.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.57 in September 2021.

    Mah Seamless shares closed at 873.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 91.17% over the last 12 months.

    Maharashtra Seamless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,410.781,334.37951.42
    Other Operating Income3.43----
    Total Income From Operations1,414.211,334.37951.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials953.38847.68757.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.2128.19-122.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6520.7221.38
    Depreciation34.3234.7433.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses209.52211.36154.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.55191.68107.71
    Other Income21.5618.3931.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax237.11210.07139.62
    Interest12.5110.7310.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax224.60199.34128.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax224.60199.34128.88
    Tax40.8739.3527.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.73159.99101.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.73159.99101.58
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.05-4.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.14-6.71-6.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates176.58153.2390.90
    Equity Share Capital33.5033.5033.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.3622.8713.57
    Diluted EPS26.3622.8713.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.4222.8713.57
    Diluted EPS26.3622.8713.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Seamless #Maharashtra Seamless #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
