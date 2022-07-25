English
    Mah Seamless Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,334.37 crore, up 93.25% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,334.37 crore in June 2022 up 93.25% from Rs. 690.48 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.23 crore in June 2022 up 59.91% from Rs. 95.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.81 crore in June 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 158.24 crore in June 2021.

    Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 22.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.30 in June 2021.

    Mah Seamless shares closed at 744.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and 139.44% over the last 12 months.

    Maharashtra Seamless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,334.371,418.99690.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,334.371,418.99690.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials847.68917.84488.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.1990.97-40.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7219.3019.70
    Depreciation34.7435.0434.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses211.36216.1895.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.68139.6692.18
    Other Income18.3924.9631.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax210.07164.62123.68
    Interest10.7317.4310.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax199.34147.19112.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax199.34147.19112.91
    Tax39.3531.5610.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.99115.63102.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.99115.63102.72
    Minority Interest-0.05-9.80-0.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.71-7.02-6.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.2398.8195.82
    Equity Share Capital33.5033.5033.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8714.7514.30
    Diluted EPS22.8714.7514.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8714.7514.30
    Diluted EPS22.8714.7514.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Seamless #Maharashtra Seamless #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
