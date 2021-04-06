Mah Seamless Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 562.17 crore, down 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.17 crore in December 2020 down 1.32% from Rs. 569.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.86 crore in December 2020 down 19.17% from Rs. 65.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.87 crore in December 2020 down 15.07% from Rs. 131.72 crore in December 2019.

Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.76 in December 2019.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 277.30 on April 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.97% returns over the last 6 months and 45.87% over the last 12 months.