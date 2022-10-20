 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mah Scooters Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.39 crore, up 6334.45% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.39 crore in September 2022 up 6334.45% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.03 crore in September 2022 up 40.04% from Rs. 135.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.10 crore in September 2022 up 14.05% from Rs. 163.18 crore in September 2021.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 166.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 118.74 in September 2021.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 5,078.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.24% returns over the last 6 months and 6.68% over the last 12 months.

Maharashtra Scooters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.39 2.99 2.94
Other Operating Income -- 0.06 0.05
Total Income From Operations 192.39 3.05 2.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.52 2.12 3.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 -0.57 -2.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.04 2.02 2.02
Depreciation 0.49 0.49 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.39 1.15 1.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.57 -2.16 -0.96
Other Income 0.04 4.26 163.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.61 2.10 162.69
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.61 2.10 162.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 185.61 2.10 162.69
Tax -4.42 0.67 26.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 190.03 1.43 135.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 190.03 1.43 135.70
Equity Share Capital 11.43 11.43 11.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 166.28 1.25 118.74
Diluted EPS 166.28 1.25 118.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 166.26 1.25 118.74
Diluted EPS 166.28 1.25 118.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
