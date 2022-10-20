Mah Scooters Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.39 crore, up 6334.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.39 crore in September 2022 up 6334.45% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.03 crore in September 2022 up 40.04% from Rs. 135.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.10 crore in September 2022 up 14.05% from Rs. 163.18 crore in September 2021.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 166.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 118.74 in September 2021.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 5,078.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.24% returns over the last 6 months and 6.68% over the last 12 months.