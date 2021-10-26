Mah Scooters Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in September 2021 up 45.15% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.70 crore in September 2021 up 7004.71% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.18 crore in September 2021 up 5899.26% from Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2020.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 118.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2020.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,507.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 59.78% over the last 12 months.