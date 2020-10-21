Mah Scooters Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in September 2020 down 28.97% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020 down 97.23% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2020 down 96.09% from Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2019.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 60.29 in September 2019.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 2,868.90 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 34.79% returns over the last 6 months and -37.37% over the last 12 months.