Mah Scooters Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 40.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in September 2019 down 40.45% from Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2019 up 6.67% from Rs. 64.59 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2019 up 6.89% from Rs. 65.06 crore in September 2018.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 60.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 56.51 in September 2018.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,641.60 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.12% returns over the last 6 months and 110.46% over the last 12 months.