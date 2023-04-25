Mah Scooters Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, up 56.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in March 2023 up 56.35% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 47.77% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.