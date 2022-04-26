Mah Scooters Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in March 2022 down 21.51% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022 down 18.32% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2021.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,950.05 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)