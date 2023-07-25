Mah Scooters Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, up 72.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in June 2023 up 72.46% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 66.43% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 down 53.28% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 5,712.55 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.05% returns over the last 6 months and 57.59% over the last 12 months.