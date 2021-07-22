Mah Scooters Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 91.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 91.49% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021 up 47.59% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021 up 62.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2020.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,736.70 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.