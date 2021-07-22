MARKET NEWS

Mah Scooters Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 91.49% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 91.49% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021 up 47.59% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021 up 62.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2020.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,736.70 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.

Maharashtra Scooters
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.627.461.40
Other Operating Income0.080.070.01
Total Income From Operations2.707.531.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.153.830.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.970.790.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.192.052.12
Depreciation0.500.490.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.951.250.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-0.88-2.31
Other Income3.993.723.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.872.841.59
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.872.841.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.872.841.59
Tax0.730.030.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.142.811.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.142.811.45
Equity Share Capital11.4311.4311.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.872.461.27
Diluted EPS1.872.461.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.872.461.27
Diluted EPS1.872.461.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Scooters #Maharashtra Scooters #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:52 am

