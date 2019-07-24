Mah Scooters Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, down 55.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in June 2019 down 55.27% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2019 down 16.75% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2019 down 10.79% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2018.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2018.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,025.85 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 31.00% over the last 12 months.