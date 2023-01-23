Mah Scooters Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 33.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in December 2022 up 33.63% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021.
Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2021.
|Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,462.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.43% over the last 12 months.
|Maharashtra Scooters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.47
|192.39
|5.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|7.47
|192.39
|5.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.65
|1.52
|1.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|1.38
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.92
|2.04
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.49
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|1.39
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|185.57
|-0.68
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.04
|5.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.09
|185.61
|4.45
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.09
|185.61
|4.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.09
|185.61
|4.45
|Tax
|1.08
|-4.42
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.01
|190.03
|3.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.01
|190.03
|3.30
|Equity Share Capital
|11.43
|11.43
|11.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|166.28
|2.89
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|166.28
|2.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|166.26
|2.89
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|166.28
|2.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited