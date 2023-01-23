English
    Mah Scooters Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 33.63% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in December 2022 up 33.63% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021.
    Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2021.Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,462.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.43% over the last 12 months.
    Maharashtra Scooters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.47192.395.53
    Other Operating Income----0.06
    Total Income From Operations7.47192.395.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.651.521.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.691.381.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.922.042.04
    Depreciation0.510.490.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.231.391.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.85185.57-0.68
    Other Income1.240.045.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.09185.614.45
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.09185.614.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.09185.614.45
    Tax1.08-4.421.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.01190.033.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.01190.033.30
    Equity Share Capital11.4311.4311.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.63166.282.89
    Diluted EPS2.63166.282.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.63166.262.89
    Diluted EPS2.63166.282.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited