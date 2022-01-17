Mah Scooters Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2021 up 30.3% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021 up 25% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021 up 73.94% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2020.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,995.70 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)