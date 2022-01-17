MARKET NEWS

Mah Scooters Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

January 17, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2021 up 30.3% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021 up 25% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021 up 73.94% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2020.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,995.70 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)

Maharashtra Scooters
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5.532.944.26
Other Operating Income0.060.050.03
Total Income From Operations5.592.994.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.453.282.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.23-2.920.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.042.021.96
Depreciation0.490.490.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.061.080.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-0.96-1.48
Other Income5.13163.653.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.45162.692.36
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.45162.692.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.45162.692.36
Tax1.1526.99-0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.30135.702.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.30135.702.64
Equity Share Capital11.4311.4311.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.89118.742.31
Diluted EPS2.89118.742.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.89118.742.31
Diluted EPS2.89118.742.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Scooters #Maharashtra Scooters #Results
first published: Jan 17, 2022 09:00 pm

