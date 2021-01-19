MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mah Scooters Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 9.3% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2020 down 9.3% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 up 19.46% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020 down 1.73% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in December 2019.

Close

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,550.50 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.

Maharashtra Scooters
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.262.034.66
Other Operating Income0.030.030.07
Total Income From Operations4.292.064.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.151.923.34
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-1.42-0.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.961.872.25
Depreciation0.480.470.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.850.940.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-1.72-1.79
Other Income3.843.974.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.362.252.43
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.362.252.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.362.252.43
Tax-0.280.340.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.641.912.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.641.912.21
Equity Share Capital11.4311.4311.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.311.671.93
Diluted EPS2.311.671.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.311.671.93
Diluted EPS2.311.671.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Scooters #Maharashtra Scooters #Results
first published: Jan 19, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.