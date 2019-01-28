Mah Scooters Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2018 up 2.65% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2018 up 1310.26% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018 up 527.37% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.

Mah Scooters EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2017.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,245.45 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.