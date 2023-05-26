Magnus Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 79.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 79.61% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 102.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.
Magnus Plastics shares closed at 11.90 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.85% over the last 12 months.
|Magnus Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.06
|2.47
|10.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.06
|2.47
|10.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.39
|1.65
|5.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.56
|0.60
|4.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.11
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.42
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-0.33
|-1.35
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-0.32
|-1.33
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-0.32
|-1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|-0.32
|-1.33
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.59
|-0.32
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.59
|-0.32
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|-0.57
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|-0.57
|-1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|-0.57
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|-0.57
|-1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited