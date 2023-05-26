Magnus Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 79.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 79.61% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 102.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

Magnus Plastics shares closed at 11.90 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.85% over the last 12 months.