English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Magnus Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 79.61% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 79.61% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 102.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

    Magnus Plastics shares closed at 11.90 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.85% over the last 12 months.

    Magnus Plastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.062.4710.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.062.4710.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.391.655.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.560.604.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.110.32
    Depreciation0.040.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.421.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.59-0.33-1.35
    Other Income0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.58-0.32-1.33
    Interest0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.60-0.32-1.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.60-0.32-1.33
    Tax-0.010.00-0.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.59-0.32-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.59-0.32-0.79
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.89-0.57-1.43
    Diluted EPS-2.89-0.57-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.89-0.57-1.43
    Diluted EPS-2.89-0.57-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Magnus Plastics #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm