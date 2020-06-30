Magnus Plastics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 46.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2020 up 46.2% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 738.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 1650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Magnus Plastics shares closed at 20.35 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)