Magnus Plastics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 46.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2020 up 46.2% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 738.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 1650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
Magnus Plastics shares closed at 20.35 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|Magnus Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|0.68
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|0.68
|1.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.35
|0.36
|1.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.11
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.19
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.42
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.61
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.60
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|0.60
|-0.02
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.16
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.45
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.45
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.81
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.81
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.81
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.81
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm