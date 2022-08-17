 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magnus Plastics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 84.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2022 down 84.2% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 124.8% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 117.39% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021.

Magnus Plastics shares closed at 12.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.

Magnus Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.75 10.09 11.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.75 10.09 11.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.16 5.41 10.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.18 4.25 -2.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.32 0.11
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 1.47 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -1.35 2.30
Other Income 0.01 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -1.33 2.30
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -1.33 2.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -1.33 2.30
Tax 0.00 -0.55 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.79 1.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.79 1.66
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 -1.43 3.02
Diluted EPS -0.75 -1.43 3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 -1.43 3.02
Diluted EPS -0.75 -1.43 3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

