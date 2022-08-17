Magnus Plastics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 84.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2022 down 84.2% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 124.8% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 117.39% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021.

Magnus Plastics shares closed at 12.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.