Magnus Plastics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 84.2% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnus Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2022 down 84.2% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 124.8% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 117.39% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021.
Magnus Plastics shares closed at 12.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.
|Magnus Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.75
|10.09
|11.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.75
|10.09
|11.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.16
|5.41
|10.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.18
|4.25
|-2.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.32
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|1.47
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-1.35
|2.30
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-1.33
|2.30
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-1.33
|2.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-1.33
|2.30
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.55
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.79
|1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.79
|1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-1.43
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-1.43
|3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-1.43
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-1.43
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited